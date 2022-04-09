‘Accept and Respect Academy’s Decision’: Will Smith on 10-Year Ban From Oscars

Following the fiasco, Rock addressed the controversy at a stand-up show in Boston on 30 March.

“Let me be all misty and s***," Rock said with tears in his eyes. Rock was quoted as saying by CNN.com, "How was your weekend? I don’t have a bunch of s*** about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend. And I’m still kind of processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that s***. And it’ll be serious and it’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes".

Rock returned to the stage an hour later for a second show and added that he plans to talk about the incident in detail at some point.

(With inputs from Page Six).