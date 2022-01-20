WFH: 'B' For Boris Johnson, 'B' For Best Content on OTT For Weekend Watch

Burn Burn Burn is about Seph (Laura Carmichael), Alex (Chloe Perrie), and Dan (Jack Farthing) whom even death can not do part. Daniel, 29, has died of pancreatic cancer but not without recording a bunch of videos to ensure that his close friends Persephone and Alex have no moment of peace. (Poor Alex is already nursing a heartbreak as her girlfriend has cheated on her on the day of Dan's funeral.) This is in contrast with Ricky Gervais's show After Life where the dead spouse is ever so gentle. (Watch it on Netflix if you still have not!)

Dan, basically, blackmails his friends emotionally to do his bidding. As he says in his video, this road trip is going to be like Thelma and Louise with Casper the Friendly Ghost.

The self-referentiality of the film goes beyond its genre. There are reflections on the world of artists who, sadly, do not have 'it' to succeed. Encountering a bunch of hippies during the course of their journey, Seph has an epiphany—not of the kind inspired by pastiche folk rituals, though. Having spent a night at their seemingly harmless cult-like event, Seph lets out, "That’s what happens when you’re arty but essentially a bit shit".

Button knows her shit.

Burn Burn Burn is about immortality achieved through visual medium. But, it is also about the importance of the here and the now. Dan makes sure he's part of this journey. He also flings a mean "What's the point of you" at his friends. And this time, the point is not lost.

End your Friday with Burn Burn Burn.

Where to Watch: MUBI, Amazon Prime Videos (US)