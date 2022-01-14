Watch From Home: As TV Goes OTT On Weekends, Here's What to Stream

Kiarostami's cinema is a rich blend of documentary and fiction elements that transition the viewer from their world into that of the characters. He often uses children in the onscreen depiction of his parable-like plots that disarm the viewer with their simplicity. But bubbling underneath this simplicity and everydayness are explorations of human mind and nature, quest for and questions of morality, and a model for our world that yearns for noble deeds and words.

Ahmad, an eight-year-old boy from an Iranian village called Koker, has mistakenly brought home his friend Raza Nehmatzade's notebook. Already having irked the class teacher, Raza risks expulsion if he doesn't appear with his homework done "in the notebook" the next day. Ahmad must rectify his mistake by returning Raza's notebook but this seemingly simple task is made monumental by the very fact that he is but a child.

Ahmad is Ulysses-like in his resolve reach his friend's home. But where is it? The boy's odyssey has tragi-comic elements, all scattered around his everyday existence, and the viewer is forced to root for him.

Babak Ahmadpour as Ahmad has such a set sorrowful of eyes that a look into them is enough to make you fall in love with him and make him your heir. Exaggerations aside, Ahmad's obsessive quest to return the notebook is rendered epic-like through Ahmadpour oozing vulnerability and sincerity in equal measure.

