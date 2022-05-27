WFH: 'M' is the Maverick You Need to Unlock Your OTT Binge This Weekend

This weekend deserves a good dose of feel good both in terms of content and form. Yet another devastating instance of a school shooting in the US has captured the global headlines. What happens when even a developed country is unable to keep its children safe? The ethos of an entire society are called into question.

A society that still cannot find a sure place for personal liberties. A society where alienation is spreading like a pandemic. A society where, often, there are no second chances given.

Yes, I'm still talking about the US. What did you think?

Let's move on to the weekend watch-list.