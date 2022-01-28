WFH with Crime, Cops, & Clubs: What to Watch This Weekend on OTT Platforms

The film has a simple plot of two heartbroken cops finding love again. The two stories are told in a sequence, only to be connected by a take-away food stall. Cop 223, He Qiwu, was dumped by his girlfriend and buys canned pineapples with the expiry date coinciding with one month of their breakup.

There is a mystery woman in a blonde wig and maybe it's not the end of the world for Cop 223, who is fond of the takeaway joint where Faye has started working.

Cop 663, too, is dealing with a breakup and frequents the same stall. Faye has secretly fallen for him and begins to break into his house. While she cleans and rearranges his house, that seems as joyless as the man inhabiting it, Faye manages to keep it a secret. Eventually, Cop 663 is back to his cheerful self. Perhaps, there is something to look forward to once again.