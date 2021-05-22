Veteran Music Composer Raam Laxman Passes Away at 79 in Nagpur

Music composer Vijay Patil, also known as Raam Laxman, passed away at his home in Nagpur at the age of 79 due to a heart attack. His son Amar shared the news and said that his father had just received the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccination, after which he was feeling weak and fatigued.

He had a heart attack at around 2 am on Saturday and his final rites will be performed at 12 pm today.