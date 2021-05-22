Rajesh and Vandana Khattar on the COVID-19 Crisis in Delhi
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
COVID-19 has hit the whole country hard, but it would be safe to say that Delhi is one of the worst-affected cities. Amidst this, there are people who have to deal with several hospitalizations and deaths in the same family, a situation that actors Vandana Sajnani Khattar and Rajesh Khattar know about all too well.
Vandana and Rajesh have had their share of difficulties when it comes to COVID-19. They reveal how they used a major chunk of their life savings in trying to manage several hospitalizations in the family. Along with this, Vandana talks about losing out on a lot of work, saying that she has done only one ad in the past year while trying to manage her post-partum depression and her son's hospitalization.
Rajesh shares his experience of being admitted to the hospital, and what it was like to return to mourn the death of his father.
Published: undefined