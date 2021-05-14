TV Writers Struggle With Depression, Anxiety During COVID Lockdown

Bandana, Bhavna's colleague and a part of the team writing for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has a 6-year-old daughter and stays with her husband and in-laws. Her challenges have been different during the lockdown.

She tells The Quint how both her professional and personal lives are suffering. "The past few months have been very hectic. As a writer, as a creative person it has been really difficult because we are not being able to be productive over Zoom calls. For us writers it's always better to physically meet and chat. Location and environment play huge roles on your mood and productivity. Sitting at home and constantly relying on Zoom and phone is really stressful."

Talking about how the situation has taken a toll on her personal life Bandana says, "My personal life has also been affected. Because of productivity being less, I am having to put in long hours. That in turn leads to me not being able to spend time with my daughter, who needs my attention. So, what is happening is I am ignoring her and because of that she is constantly glued to the phone. There is no way to stop her."