SWA Awards 2021: 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', 'Eeb Allay Ooo!' Honoured

The Screenwriters Association of India (SWA) has announced the second edition of the SWA Awards.
Quint Entertainment
TV
Published:
A still from Eeb Allay Ooo! | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
A still from <i>Eeb Allay Ooo!</i>

The Screenwriters Association of India (SWA) has announced the second edition of the SWA Awards. SWA Awards recognises screenwriters and lyricists of Hindi films, web series, and TV shows.

Here's a full list of winners:

TV Comedy

Best Story

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai - Winner

Manoj Santoshi, Raghuvir Shekhawat, Shashank Bali & Sanjay Kohli

Maddam Sir - Winner

Priya Mishra

Best Screenplay

Kaatelal & Sons - Winner

Sweksha Bhagat

Best Dialogues

Kaatelal & Sons - Winner

Mohinder Pratap Singh

Tenali Rama - Winner

Amit Aaryan

Best Story

Shaadi Mubarak - Winner

Seema Mantri

TV DRAMA

Best Screenplay

Anupama - Winner

Bhavna Vyas

Best Dialogues

Barrister Babu - Winner

Rohit Malhotra

Web Series

Best Original Drama

Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side - Winner

Gaurav Shukla, Niren Bhatt, Vinay Chhawal

Best ORIGINAL COMEDY

Panchayat - Winner

Chandan Kumar

WEB SERIES-BEST ADAPTATION

Scam 1992 - Winner

Saurav Dey, Sumit Purohit, Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas

Best Lyrics - TV/Web

Main To Maa Hoon (Indiawaali Maa) - Winner

Divy Nidhi Sharma

Best Lyrics - Feature Films

Shayad (Love Aaj Kal) - Winner

Irshad Kamil

Feature Films- Best Debut Writer

Eeb Allay Ooo! - Winner

Shubham & Prateek Vats

Welcome Home - Special Mention By Jury

Ankita Narang

Feature Films - Best Dialogues

Eeb Allay Ooo! - Winner

Shubham & Prateek Vats

Feature Films - Best Story

Eeb Allay Ooo! - Winner

Shubham

Axone - Winner

Nicholas Kharkongor

Feature films - Best Screenplay

Eeb Allay Ooo! - Winner

Shubham & Prateek Vats

Also Read‘Eeb Allay Ooo!’ Shows the Horror Migrants Are Living in 2020

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT