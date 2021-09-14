KBC 13: Viewer Claims 'Wrong' Question Asked, Producer Siddhartha Basu Replies

A Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 viewer has claimed that a wrong question was asked on Monday’s episode. In return, show producer Siddhartha Basu replied there was ‘no error whatsoever’.

KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan had asked, “Normally, with which of these does every sitting of the Indian Parliament start?” Participant Deepti Tupe had answered “Zero hour”, but the right choice was shown to be “Question Hour”.

ADVERTISEMENT