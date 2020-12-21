Rakhi Sawant's Husband On Why He Chooses to Stay 'Mysterious'

Rakhi Sawant recently entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as one of the challengers and as expected she has been in full form. As soon as she arrived, she opened up about her relationship status and her hush-hush wedding to a mysterious NRI man, Ritesh.
While the world wondered whether he truly existed, The Quint spoke to him to find out more about their love story.
When asked why he stays away from the limelight Ritesh said,
Speaking about their love story Ritesh says that it is nothing less than a film script. "My PA had given me Rakhi's number for a show so I had her number. That day, I was very tensed and wanted to talk to someone, someone who is a stranger to me. So I pinged Rakhi. Three weeks before I had pinged her and she had blocked me. But that day I don't know what happened; she decided to chat. Apparently she was also feeling low that day," he said.
Ritesh told us that while they began chatting as friends, Rakhi developed feelings for him.
He added, "She got really upset and would cry. Considering her image in the media I thought she is a drama queen and she is doing drama. But later things changed."
Ritesh and Rakhi met each other for the first time in the lobby of JW Marriot Mumbai and Ritesh says it was love at first sight for him.
When asked about Rakhi's appearance on Bigg Boss 14, Ritesh says he was surprised to hear her use foul language inside the house.
And if you are wondering why don't we have a picture of Rakhi Sawant's husband, well, Ritesh is keeping his identity a surprise for his grand entry into the Bigg Boss house!
