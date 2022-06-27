Mishael Morgan Becomes First Black Woman to Win Major Award at Daytime Emmys

She opened up about her upbringing, stating, "I was born on a tiny island in the Caribbean, and I'm now standing on an international stage and I am being honoured regardless of the colour of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do," she began. "Now there are little girls around the world and no matter what the industry, the vocation … they can strive to be the best."

She also went on to add, “She continued: "I need to thank the fans and everybody sitting at home. They embraced me when I came on this show and I am so immensely proud of our generation.”

"We are breaking glass ceilings left right and centre and I am so honoured to be a vessel and to experience this moment. Everybody out there today, we can do this thing called equality and unity together," she added.

She portrays the role of Amanda Sinclair in the daytime series.

Morgan was previously nominated in the supporting category. It is her second role on The Young and the Restless.