'Mika Di Vohti': Akanksha Puri Wins Show & Mika Singh's Heart

Mika Singh & Akanksha Puri
(Photo: Instagram)
Mika Singh, in his show Mika Di Vohti, has chosen Akanksha Puri as his future wife. The show will end on 25 July but the finale was shot on 24 July. He put a wedding garland on her and decided to wait and spend some time with her before they take their nupital vows.
A source told The Indian Express, “While Mika did not marry Akanksha on the stage, he put the wedding garland on her to signify his choice. He shared that he wants to spend quality time with her away from the cameras before they take the nuptial vows. Mika also met Akanksha’s family and sought their blessing as he decided to embark on this new journey with her.”
She also went on to share her Mehendi look.
Singer Shaan hosts the show, while, Akanksha was in the running with co-contestants Prantika Das and Neet Mahal.
