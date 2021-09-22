Arjun Bijlani Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Fans Celebrate Ahead of Finale

Speculations are abuzz that Arjun Bijlani has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty, will air on Colors on 25 and 26 September. The top five contestants of the season are Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari. However, speculations are abuzz that Arjun Bijlani has won the show. While there isn't any confirmation, fans have already taken to social media to celebrate Arjun's win. On the other hand, it is rumoured that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi is the first runner up.
Take a look at some of the messages:
On Tuesday, the contestants shot for the grand finale of the show. Arjun shared pictures and videos from the shoot. His friend Ridhi Dogra's remark, 'Congratulations?!', grabbed eyeballs, leading many to assume that the actor has won the show.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined