KBC 13 Edits Part of Episode Where Kid Shows 'Mid-Brain Activation' to Amitabh

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has dropped a portion of a recent episode which showcased the unscientific practice of “mid-brain activation”, as per a report by The News Minute. It was taken down from YouTube and other platforms after being called out by rationalist Narendra Nayak. The portion of the video, which was taken down by Sony Entertainment Television India, reportedly showed a young girl claiming to read a book while being blindfolded, by 'smelling it'.
President of Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations, Narendra Nayak, told The News Minute that in the past a number of organisations have fooled parents by claiming to “increase children's brain power” by “activating their mid-brain.” Nayak filed a complaint to Sony, stating that showcasing such practices will ruin India's reputation.
"By giving publicity to such claims, you are bringing down the reputation of our nation and the world will laugh at us who are saying that children can see without light from the object falling on their retinas", The News Minute quoted from Nayak's letter.
Sony responded to Nayak by stating that the portion has been edited out of the episode. "We have sensitised the team to be more vigilant and avoid such interactions for future episodes. At Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), our endeavour has been to ensure that the content is within the framework of the laws of India. SPNI is sensitive to the sentiments of our viewers. We emphasise on providing quality entertainment and we take care to ensure the sensibilities of our viewers are not affected,” Sony's response stated.
Mid-brain activation is a programme that claims to train children to sense things without seeing them.
