Jubin Nautiyal Pays a Surprise Visit to 'KBC 13' Winner Himani Bundela's House

Singer Jubin Nautiyal with Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 winner Himani Bundela.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Singer Jubin Nautiyal paid a surprise visit to Himani Bundela, the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Jubin met his fan at her house in Agra. Himani, a visually impaired teacher from Agra, won Rs 1 crore on the show on 1 September. A big fan of Jubin Nautiyal, Himani sent him a voice message after the show. Himani's sister and Jubin's team arranged for the surprise visit.
Posing as a journalist, Jubin visited Himani at her place. While she mentioned her desire to meet Jubin and sang one of her favourite songs, 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri', the singer broke into a song mid interview and she realised it was him sitting beside her.
Jubin said in a statement, "I was touched when Himani sent me a voice note after the show, and I made up my mind to meet her. Himani is such a warm person, and I received a lot of love from her and her family. It’s unexplained happiness that I feel when I get to meet and interact with fans like her. They are the future of our country and I’m so glad to see such brilliant minds come from all parts of India".
