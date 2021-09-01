I Wish to Open an Inclusive Learning Space: KBC 13 Crorepati Himani Bundela

Himani Bundela became the first crorepati on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13. However, She did not attempt the 7-crore jackpot question and decided to quit the game after the 15th question and take home Rs 1 crore.

Bundela also is the first visually impaired contestant on the show to have won Rs 1 crore. She told The Quint that she dreams of starting an inclusive learning space for differently-abled students to coach them for competitive exams and instil confidence in them.

She talked about her experience on the show and her preparation for the show. "I made over 600 audio notes to prepare myself", she said. She also told us why she did not attempt the 7-crore question.

Watch the video to find out more.