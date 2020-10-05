'Bigg Boss 14' Contestant Eijaz Khan Speaks About Seeking Therapy

One of the Bigg Boss contestants this year is TV actor Eijaz Khan. In an interview with The Times of India, Eijaz opened up about seeking therapy.

"I have not come out of mental illness. Even now there are times when I am scared of my own self. The two years from 2015-2017 were the most difficult for me. But now I have accepted that it is okay to seek therapy. I have understood that the more we live in denial, the severe our anxiety issues can get. Whenever I get a chance to talk about mental health problems I will do it. But sadly what happens is that whenever I talk I feel people should not think I am doing it for sympathy", Eijaz said.

The actor added that he is open to speaking about mental health in Bigg Boss.