'Taarak Mehta' Actor Ghanshyam Nayak Diagnosed With Cancer

Actor Ghanshyam Nayak, best known for playing Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer. Nayak also said that he has re-started the treatment. He recently shot for a special episode of the show.
Months after Nayak underwent surgery for some knots in his neck, he is undergoing chemotherapy now. Nayak's son Vikas told Dainik Bhaskar that his father had to restart treatment after new knots in the neck were diagnosed.
"My health is fine, but I had to restart treatment. I am currently undergoing chemotherapy sessions. I shot a special episode for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after four months and I enjoyed a lot", Nayak told the publication.
Vikas added, "He isn't facing any problems, but we didn't want to take a risk. We have to take papa to the hospital every month for the sessions. I hope the knots are gone by the time we go to the hospital again next month".
Talking about his surgery Nayak had said in an interview last year, "I am much better. The first three days were tough but I am looking ahead in life".
