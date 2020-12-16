How Disha Parmar Reacted to Rahul Vaidya's 'Bigg Boss' Comeback

Actor Disha Parmar was among those who welcomed Rahul Vaidya's re-entry into the Bigg Boss house. "Hero aa gaya! (The hero is back!)" she tweeted on 15 December, the day the episode aired.
Rahul had proposed to Disha before he left the Bigg Boss house. Wearing a white t-shirt with "Marry Me" written on it, he got down on one knee and presented her with a ring. He said he thought she was the most beautiful woman in the world and was wondering why it took him so long to ask her to marry him. He requested the makers of the show to let him know her response.
When Rahul re-entered the house, his fellow contestants were eager to know Disha's response. Aly Goni asked him whether she had said yes and Rahul nodded and smiled in response.
Earlier, The Quint spoke to Rahul's mother Geeta Vidya, who said she was shocked when she saw the episode of Rahul proposing to Disha as she was not aware of their supposed relationship. "I had no clue about them. I was very shocked. We celebrate Ganpati at home, so Rahul invites a few of his friends. Last year during Ganpati, Disha had come home with other friends. After that also she came home three to four times," she said.
Rahul had announced that he was quitting Bigg Boss on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show which aired on 6 December. He told host Salman Khan that he wished to leave as he was "homesick".
