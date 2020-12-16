How Disha Parmar Reacted to Rahul Vaidya's 'Bigg Boss' Comeback

Earlier, The Quint spoke to Rahul's mother Geeta Vidya, who said she was shocked when she saw the episode of Rahul proposing to Disha as she was not aware of their supposed relationship. "I had no clue about them. I was very shocked. We celebrate Ganpati at home, so Rahul invites a few of his friends. Last year during Ganpati, Disha had come home with other friends. After that also she came home three to four times," she said.

Rahul had announced that he was quitting Bigg Boss on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show which aired on 6 December. He told host Salman Khan that he wished to leave as he was "homesick".