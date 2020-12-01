Here's How Rahul Vaidya's Mom Reacted When He Proposed Disha

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya made headlines some time back when he proposed Disha Parmar on national television. It has been few weeks since the incident and Rahul as well as the audience are still waiting for a response from his lady love.

Meanwhile, The Quint spoke to Rahul's mother Geeta Vidya, who says she was absolutely shocked when she saw the episode of Rahul proposing Disha as she had no clue about their supposed relationship.

"I had no clue about them. I was very shocked. We celebrate Ganpati at home, so Rahul invites a few of his friends. Last year during Ganpati, Disha had come home with other friends. After that also she came home three to four times". Geeta Vaidya, Rahul Vaidya's mother

Explaining Rahul's sudden decision to propose Disha his mother says,

"After going inside the Bigg Boss house maybe Rahul started missing her and realised he was in love with her. That's why I think he proposed her.

Even Rahul's mother is eagerly waiting to know what Disha's response will be.

"There has been no response from her side yet. If she replies I'll call and speak to her". Geeta Vaidya, Rahul Vaidya's mother