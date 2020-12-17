Are Basic COVID-19 Safety Protocols Being Flouted on TV Shoots?

Owing to the raging coronavirus pandemic, the entertainment industry in India went for a complete shutdown in March this year. After nearly five months and a lot of brainstorming, Information & Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar finally allowed operations to resume in August. He also announced a list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that need to be followed while shooting on the sets of films and TV shows.
With people finally getting back to work, TV channels started posting promos of their shows on social media, showing safety measures being followed by the cast and crew. However, with several positive cases being reported from ongoing film and TV shoots, it looks like some of these units aren’t strictly following COVID-19 protocols.
Most big budget film shoots have made it a standard practice to have daily COVID-19 tests done for all their crew members before they step onto the set. Despite such strict precautionary measures, we’ve heard reports of how actors like Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh and Kriti Sanon have contracted the virus while working on their respective films.
The Quint did a quick check to understand what actually happens on a set. While the news of a big actor or television celebrity testing positive when working on a film or show immediately makes news and results in a halt in the production, what happens when other smaller crew members contract the virus?
Another dance reality show, which recently aired its grand finale, saw a number of crew members and participants testing positive. Even a popular celebrity judge on the show tested positive and posted about it on her social media handles.
Let's take a look at where the loopholes could be here.
What is the immediate precaution that's taken when a person tests COVID-19 positive on a set? First, the infected person is immediately quarantined. Secondly, people who have been working in close proximity to that person have to get tested at the earliest.
While the first precaution is taken, in most cases the second one is completely neglected. Our source said that some production houses are avoiding getting COVID-19 tests for primary contacts because of the costs involved. Another reason to avoid testing is that if multiple results come positive, then the shoot itself would need to be halted, resulting in losses.
A producer, who has been working on several shows told us on the condition of anonymity, “It’s not possible for the production houses to bear the cost of more than 100 COVID-19 tests. There should be the individual responsibility to get oneself tested.”
This grim reality is not just restricted to reality shows. The Quint heard similar stories from the sets of TV commercial (TVC) shoots as well. Small-time production houses have not even made it mandatory for the crew to get a coronavirus test done before coming to the sets.
But what if a few crew members are asymptomatic? The shoot then continues as scheduled. "Unless and until an A-lister is involved in the shoot, no one bothers to even ask for a COVID-19 test," the crew member adds.
Major production houses have been providing medical insurance, but according to the crew, the insurance policies state that the companies will bear the costs only if someone is in the ICU. The treatment before that is either taken care of by the government (if you are admitted to a COVID-19 centre) or it goes from your own pocket.
Another crew member, who had worked with a production house on a TVC some time back, says in order to meet the COVID-19 expenses production houses are making their crew members and actors work overtime. So a five-day shoot is wrapped up in three days, with everyone working around 20 hours.
She also shared an incident which has made her question the ethics of the industry.
The worst hit is the labour crew, as they are not even paid for getting themselves tested. Added to that is the lack of awareness and fear of losing jobs if they don't take the tests.
There are three different coronavirus tests and they are quite expensive:
With coronavirus cases rising by the day, these loopholes paint a very distressing picture about the way some producers and production houses in the entertainment industry are running the show.
Published: 17 Dec 2020,12:39 PM IST