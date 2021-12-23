Bigg Boss 15: Karan, Tejasswi Get Into a Huge Fight During Ticket to Finale Task

With the Bigg Boss 15 finale week approaching, the drama and fights have increased. The housemates are fighting it out for the Ticket to Finale. In the latest episode, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen having a massive argument during a task.

Karan, Tejasswi, Abhijeet and Rashmi are on the race to win the finale ticket, while the other contestants - Shamita, Pratik, Nishant, Umar and Devoleena - have been nominated.