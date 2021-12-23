Bigg Boss 15: Karan, Tejasswi Get Into a Huge Fight During Ticket to Finale Task

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fight during a Bigg Boss 15 task.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
With the Bigg Boss 15 finale week approaching, the drama and fights have increased. The housemates are fighting it out for the Ticket to Finale. In the latest episode, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen having a massive argument during a task.
Karan, Tejasswi, Abhijeet and Rashmi are on the race to win the finale ticket, while the other contestants - Shamita, Pratik, Nishant, Umar and Devoleena - have been nominated.
Devoleena, Pratik, and Rakhi were backing Tejasswi, while the other housemates were supporting Karan. At the end of the first round of a task, Shamita threw an egg inside the fire-pit. However, as Devoleena’s finger touched it, Rakhi declared her the winner. Karan, Shamita, and others called Rakhi’s decision unfair, but she didn't budge. Devoleena then took Rashami out of the task.
After this, Tejasswi questioned Karan if he had a problem with her winning the task, and why he was fighting with those who are supporting them. Karan replied that he didn't have a problem if Tejasswi wins, but he was angry that she resorted to unfair means to win. While Tejasswi maintained that she did not cheat, Karan remained firm in his opinion.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)