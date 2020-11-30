'BB14 Promo': Rubina Says She & Abhinav Were Headed For a Divorce

In one of the latest promos shared by the makers of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik is seen opening up that she and Abhinav Shukla were headed for a divorce before entering the show. Both Rubina and Abhinav are loved by fans of the show.

On Monday's episode, Bigg Boss will be seen giving a chance to the other housemates to take away the immunity stone that is currently with Rubina. However, to win the immunity and the privileges attached with it the participants have to reveal some of their deepest secrets on national television.

During the task, Rubina shares she and Abhinav were on the verge of filing for divorce. "One of the main reasons why we decided to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 was to save our marriage. We had decided to give each other time till November and if the differences persisted, we said we would head for a divorce. If we wouldn't have come together on this show, we might not have even been together till now", Rubina says.

The couple had tied the knot in 2018. Meanwhile, Rubina has become the first contestant to secure a place in the finale.