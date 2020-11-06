'BB14': Netizens Shower Praise As Abhinav Wins Immunity for Rubina

Abhinav managed to get Rubina out of the Red Zone. Quint Entertainment Abhinav and Rubina | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest) TV Abhinav managed to get Rubina out of the Red Zone.

On Thursday's Bigg Boss 14 episode, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla impressed viewers by setting some solid relationship goals. While Rubina kept a fast for Abhinav on the occasion of Karva Chauth, the latter won the immunity task for her. As part of a task, Jasmin Bhasin chose three contestants from the Red Zone - Rubina, Naina Singh and Shardul Thakur - and asked them to select a representative from the Green Zone who will help save them from getting evicted this week.

Rubina chose Abhinav, Pavitra Punia represented Shardul and Naina went with Nikki Tamboli. The representatives were asked to hold on to a frame with one hand, and the housemate who clings to it till the very end gets immunity for his/her Red Zone counterpart. Abhinav won the game and managed to get Rubina to the Green Zone. He also lauded Pavitra and Nikki's strength and said they gave him a tough competition. Abhinav's gesture for Rubina as well as fellow housemates earned him the viewers' praise. A Twitter user wrote, "God it's impossible not to LOVE #AbhinavShukla. The guy gave his best to the task but what made me adore him even more was how he saluted Pavitra & appreciated her efforts. Even #RubinaDilaik appreciated Pavitra".

Another user tweeted, "Respect for #AbhinavShukla. This man could have easily overpowered the two women by using his strength but he chose not to. He gave them a fair fighting chance. A decent man through and through. He won hearts".