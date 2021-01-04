Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Confesses He Loves Pavitra Punia

The Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday (3 January) saw Sunny Leone come to the show as a guest. On one hand Eijaz Khan opened up about his feelings for Pavitra Punia. On the other Aly Goni proposed marriage to Jasmin Bhasin.
After host Salman Khan matched steps with Sunny, she entered the house as 'Dr Sunny'. Eijaz was the first 'patient' to go. After checking his heart beat, Sunny jokingly said all she could hear was “Pavitra Pavitra, Pavitra”. She added, “Dil ki bimari hai aapko, mujhe ECG karna padega.” After a mock ECG, Sunny showed him a paper which had Pavitra’s name at each point. To which Eijaz said, “This is the truth. Every heartbeat is for Pavitra. I am really missing her and I wish I could be with her. I am ready for everything when I step out.”
Sunny Leone then asked Eijaz to open up about his feelings for Pavitra. "Hi Pavi, Happy New Year. Missing you a lot. I think I am falling in love with you. Perhaps love is a loaded word, but I certainly want to meet you and I am missing you a lot. But I also need to stay here and fight for the trophy,” Eijaz said.
When Aly's turn came Sunny asked him to go down on his knees and propose Jasmin. After he proposed marriage, Jasmin said she would accept it after her parents agreed to the alliance.
