'Bigg Boss 14': Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia To Wed This Year

Eijaz said that the two were focussed on playing the game while on the show and therefore did not fully acknowledge their feelings for each other at the time. However, despite often being at loggerheads, he says he knew he loved Pavitra. He revealed that the couple planned to wed after their respective families met each other. "We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year," Eijaz said. "Things will happen very soon. We can't predict our future, but we can be hopeful and wishful about the future," Pavitra added.