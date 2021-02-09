'Bigg Boss 14': Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia To Wed This Year

Eijaz Khan has said he will wed Pavitra Punia this year. The two former Bigg Boss 14 contestants had a rocky relationship during their stint on the reality show. According to Pavitra, they patched up once they left the Bigg Boss house. "We fought inside the Bigg Boss house and still had feelings for each other. Now we have come out of the house and have confessed our feelings for each other, it's blissful," she told Times of India.
Eijaz said that the two were focussed on playing the game while on the show and therefore did not fully acknowledge their feelings for each other at the time. However, despite often being at loggerheads, he says he knew he loved Pavitra. He revealed that the couple planned to wed after their respective families met each other. "We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year," Eijaz said. "Things will happen very soon. We can't predict our future, but we can be hopeful and wishful about the future," Pavitra added.
