Feelings Were Never Fake: Eijaz Declares His Love for Pavitra

Eijaz Khan, who abruptly departed from Bigg Boss 14 recently, has suggested that he might return to the show, as per a report by The Times of India. He said that because of a prior commitment he was forced to make the tough decision to leave the show just four weeks before the finale. Eijaz was replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who joined as his proxy.
Speaking to Times of India, Eijaz also claims that he has fallen in love with co-contestant Pavitra Punia.
Eijaz added that he has met Pavitra's family. “When I met Pavitra, I met her brother too. He is sweet. I also made my brother meet her. I love her and my intentions are honest.”
Previously, Pavitra had said in an interview to ETimes that her feelings for Eijaz were ‘never fake’ or for the sake of the show. She added that though the attachment was genuine, she would not term it as ‘love’.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
