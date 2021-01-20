Feelings Were Never Fake: Eijaz Declares His Love for Pavitra

Eijaz added that he has met Pavitra's family. “When I met Pavitra, I met her brother too. He is sweet. I also made my brother meet her. I love her and my intentions are honest.”

Previously, Pavitra had said in an interview to ETimes that her feelings for Eijaz were ‘never fake’ or for the sake of the show. She added that though the attachment was genuine, she would not term it as ‘love’.

(With inputs from The Times of India)