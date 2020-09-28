'Balika Vadhu' Director Now Sells Vegetables in UP's Azamgarh

The coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown resulted in thousands losing their jobs in the country. With TV and film shoots coming to an unexpected halt for around three months, a lot of people in the industries are having to battle financial woes.

Ram Vriksha Gaur, one of the directors of the hugely popular TV show Balika Vadhu, has been hit by the pandemic and is now selling vegetables in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, as per a report by IANS.