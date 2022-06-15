It's A Very Tough Time For Comedians: Archana Puran Singh

The time slot of The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV has been allotted to India's Laughter Champion, which is being hosted by Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh. The Quint caught up with the two judges, who will be judging the comedy show which will see comedians of all ages and from different parts of the country.

Shekhar, who used to be the king of the small screen, says that he doesn't watch TV anymore. Archana, who has been a part of different comedy shows over the years, says that our society was "never this intolerant" and it's a very tough time for comedians. While Shekhar agrees with Archana, but he says there is always a way around it.

