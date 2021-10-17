Watch: ‘The Batman’ Trailer Starring Robert Pattinson Premieres at DC FanDome

Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' The Batman.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Matt Reeves' The Batman trailer starring Robert Pattinson premiered at the DC FanDome yesterday. The film is scheduled to release on 4 March 2022, and will star Paul Dano as Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin apart from Pattinson.
The film was originally supposed to release earlier, and a trailer was also released in last year's DC FanDome, but it got delayed because of the pandemic.
"The delineation between when he’s Batman and when he’s Bruce is not so clear as other iterations … I kind of really like this idea it’s a little bit out of control. He hasn’t completely defined what Batman is, but he gets lost in it. Whenever he’s putting it on every night, he’s not sleeping, and he’s becoming this quite sort of odd creature," Pattinson said as he released the trailer at the event.
Watch it here:
