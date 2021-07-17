T-Series Files FIR, Says Rape Case Against Bhushan Kumar False

T-Series claims rape case against Bhushan Kumar is false, files FIR.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Bhushan Kumar, music and film producer, and Chairman of T-Series, was recently accused of rape by a 30-year-old model, as per a report by ANI.
According to the report, Kumar allegedly assaulted the woman on the pretext of giving her a job. T-Series had earlier responded to the allegations, and called them 'false and malicious'. Now, they have released a new statement detailing the incident.
According to the new statement by T-Series, Mallikarjun Pujari, a local politician from Thane teamed up with the woman and tried to extort money from Bhushan Kumar and co-owner of T-Series, Krishan Kumar.
T-Series also claimed that after this extortion began, "Mr.Krishan Kumar of T-Series then spoke to Mallikarjun Pujari and Pujari asked Mr. Krishan Kumar to meet him in hotel “The Regenza by Tunga” at 1:00 PM on 5th July 2021. Mr. Krishan Kumar met him in the same hotel on 5th July 2021 wherein Mallikarjun Pujari threatened him that one girl will file police case against Mr. Bhushan Kumar and showed some WhatsApp messages which were neither from the number of Mr.Bhushan Kumar nor from any other member of T-Series team and demanded huge sum of monies."
T-Series has also alleged that the conversation between Krishan Kumar and Pujari has been recorded where Pujari is heard trying to extort money from the company. They have also alleged that Pujari kept calling Krishan Kumar and the latter never responded to his calls.
According to T-Series, Krishan Kumar immediately submitted the recordings he had of his conversation with Pujari to the Amboli police as soon as he heard of the complaint against Bhushan Kumar.
The statement ended by saying, "Amboli police immediately acted and registered a FIR no.574 dtd 16th July 2021 against both Mallikarjun and the girl under section 386, 500, 506 and 506(2) who has conspired to file false rape charges against Mr. Bhushan Kumar and tried to extort monies."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined