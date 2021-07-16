T-Series Responds to Rape Allegations Against Bhushan Kumar

Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar.
An FIR has been registered against Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar for alleged rape on the basis of a complaint lodged by a 30-year-old model, as per a report by ANI. The report also states that Kumar allegedly assaulted the woman on the pretext of a job in his company. Bhushan Kumar's company, T-Series, has responded to the allegations.
"Case registered u/s 376 IPC against Bhushan Kumar, managing director, T-Series, at DN Nagar Police station on allegations of rape with a 30-year-old woman on the pretext of engaging her for a project at the company. Probe underway, no arrests made till now," ANI quoted the police as saying.
A police officer told Hindustan Times that the woman knew Kumar since August 2017. The complainant alleged that Kumar sexually assaulted her between 2017 and 2020. Senior police inspector Milind Kurde told the publication that a case has been registered under sections 376 (rape) , 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
The Mumbai police is currently investigating the case and Bhushan Kumar is reportedly not in Mumbai currently.
T-Series has called the allegations 'false and malicious'. "The allegations against Bhushan Kumar are completely false and malicious, and the contents of the same are denied. It has been falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 to 2020 on the pretext of giving her work. It is a matter of record that she has already worked for the T-Series banner", a statement by Kumar's team read.
The statement added, "Around March 2021 the lady approached Bhushan Kumar seeking help to fund a web series she wanted to produce. The request was politely refused. Thereafter, in June 2021, after the COVID lockdown was lifted in Maharashtra, she started approaching the T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice, demanding huge sums of money as extortion amount. A complaint was filled by T-Series against the attempted extortion at Amboli police station on 1 July, 2021. We have evidence about the extortion attempt, and the same shall be provided to the investigating agency. The present complaint filed by her is only to counter the complaint filed against her and her accomplice".
Kumar's team added that necessary legal action will be taken.
Bhushan Kumar took over the music company T-Series in 1997 after his father's demise. He has produced films like Ready and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
Published: 16 Jul 2021,03:31 PM IST