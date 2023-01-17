Mammootty to Manju Warrier-Starrers: South Films You Watch This Weekend

What can travel do? It could give you a sense of joy, self-realization, or, worse, back pain. But what if travel lets you enter a world of illusion and question your identity? A trip from Velankanni to Kerala causes a Malayali named James to awaken as Sundaram, a Tamil. Is it real, or is he in a trance? Is it a weird dream?

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film stars Mammootty, Ashokan, and Ramya Pandian. It releases in theaters on 19 January.