Mammootty to Manju Warrier-Starrers: South Films You Watch This Weekend

Stills from Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and Ayisha.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
From Mammootty's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam to Manju Warrier's Ayisha, here's a comprehensive list of south films you can watch this weekend:
A still from Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.
What can travel do? It could give you a sense of joy, self-realization, or, worse, back pain. But what if travel lets you enter a world of illusion and question your identity? A trip from Velankanni to Kerala causes a Malayali named James to awaken as Sundaram, a Tamil. Is it real, or is he in a trance? Is it a weird dream?
Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film stars Mammootty, Ashokan, and Ramya Pandian. It releases in theaters on 19 January.
A still from Ayisha.
Ayisha captures the life of a young woman who turns into a domestic worker because of her financial situation. She migrates to a foreign country. Will she find a home at this new workplace? Directed by Aamir Pallikal, Ayisha features Manju Warrier in the lead role. The Malayalam flick releases in theaters on 20 January.
A still from Jhansi Season 2.
Beginning on 19 January, the series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Jhansi Season 2 is the sequel to Anjali’s Telugu web series, which released earlier this year. It is themed around a cop who grapples with a terrible past that hinders her from living her present.
A still from Driver Jamuna.
Aishwarya Rajesh’s Driver Jamuna revolves around the life of a female taxi driver. She encounters a near-death experience as she is accompanied by three criminal passengers.
What happens next? Will she come out stronger after the fight? Driver Jamuna will be available on the Aha OTT platform from 20 January.
A still from Vanitha.
The story of the film revolves around Vanitha, a police officer who has a traumatic past. Will she be able to see past it and work effectively? Directed by Rahim Khader, the film stars Lena, Salim Kumar, and Seema G. Nair. Vanitha will hit the theaters on 20 January.
A still from Poovan.
Poovan is a Malayalam film about a man who suffers from insomnia. A rooster arrives next door to make his nights even worse. The film is directed by Vineeth Vasudevan, who has also acted along with Antony Varghese and Sajin Cherukayil. It releases in theaters on 20 January.