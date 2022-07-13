'There Was Mild Chest Discomfort': Vikram On Health Scare

Vikram at the audio launch of his upcoming Tamil film Cobra, said, "There was a mild chest discomfort. I went to the hospital only for that. But it was blown out of proportion. I am doing well... When all of you are there with me nothing will happen to me. My family, friends, fans and you are there for me."

He also missed the teaser launch of his other film Ponniyin Selvan: I, due to the same reason.