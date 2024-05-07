SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Is Set To Return To the Big Screens On This Date

A still from Rajamouli's film RRR.
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning film RRR, is all set to return to the big screen. The action-entertainer, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is set for a re-release on 10 May. However, details regarding the film's show timings are still awaited.
RRR was first released in theatres in 2022 and soon took the world by storm with its box office collections.
RRR has won multiple awards, including the 'Best Original Song' at the Oscars and the BAFTA 2023 for 'Best Film Not in English Language' category. The film also won the Golden Globes for 'Best Original Song' and the 28th Critics Choice Awards.
Set in the pre-independence era, RRR is based on the lives of two real-life Indian revolutionary heroes - Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, who lived in the 1920s.
Besides the two leads, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Alison Doddy in pivotal roles. As per reports, the sequel for the film is currently under development.
