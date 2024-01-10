'Salaar Part 1' Box Office: Prabhas Film Crosses Rs 700 Crore Worldwide

The Kannada film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, has had a good run at the box office. The Prashanth Neel directorial, which hit theatres on 22 December, has collected more than Rs 700 crore at the global box office.

As per a report by the industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar earned Rs 2.25 crore on 9 January. In India, it has collected Rs 400 crore.