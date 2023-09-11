Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 171' to be Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj
(Photo Courtesy:Twitter)
Superstar Rajinikanth's 171st film is all set to be helmed by Vikram fame director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures officially announced on Monday, 11 September.
The production house tweeted that the music composer, Anirudh Ravichander of Jawan fame and stunt choreographer Anbariv (the K.G.F. franchise) are going to be part of the film. The film is currently called Thalaivar171. Thereby, indicating that the official name of the film is yet to be announced.
They tweeted, "We are happy to announce Superstar @rajinikanth’s #Thalaivar171 Written & Directed by @Dir_Lokesh An @anirudhofficial musical Action by @anbariv."
Take a look at the tweet:
Rajinikanth's Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, is one of the highest-grossing films of the year in India. The film was released on 10 August.
The film stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu in supporting roles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)