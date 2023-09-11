Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 171' to be Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj

The production house tweeted that the music composer, Anirudh Ravichander of Jawan fame and stunt choreographer Anbariv (the K.G.F. franchise) are going to be part of the film. The film is currently called Thalaivar171. Thereby, indicating that the official name of the film is yet to be announced.

They tweeted, "We are happy to announce Superstar @rajinikanth’s #Thalaivar171 Written & Directed by @Dir_Lokesh An @anirudhofficial musical Action by @anbariv."

Take a look at the tweet: