'Thalaivar 170': Makers Unveil Rajinikanth’s New Film Title On His 73rd Birthday

Makers Unveil Rajinikanth’s New Film Title On His 73rd Birthday
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The highly-anticipated announcement of actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming film title with director TJ Gnanavel was disclosed on Tuesday, 12 December. The film has been titled Vettaiyan. Lyca Productions unveiled the title with a teaser on the occasion of the superstar’s 73rd birthday.
The video begins with a shot of the actor reading a book on freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose. We also get a look into Anirudh Ravichander's all-new intro soundtrack that plays over the iconic ‘Super Star Rajini’ introduction card. We then see the superstar, he is sporting a magnetic clip-on sunglass and with a gun, saying “When the hunt is on, the prey must fall.”
Vettaiyan boasts of an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan.
For his 171st film, the veteran is set to team up with Leo-director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)