Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Day 2: Mani Ratnam Film Collects Rs 150Cr Globally

A poster of Ponniyin Selvan 1.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 released on 30 September in theatres and clashed with Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha. As per reports, Ponniyin Selvan has touched the Rs 150 mark already on worldwide box office.
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "In 2 days, #PS1 has grossed more than 150 Crs at the WW Box office (sic)."
PS1 stars Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles. The two-part franchise has been reportedly shot on a budget of Rs 500 crore.