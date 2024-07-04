Nag Ashwin Teases Face-off Between Prabhas, Big B & Kamal Haasan in Kalki Sequel

"We shot about 25 or 30 days, but there’s a lot of action still left. It’s almost like a whole new production that’s going to start,” Ashwin told Variety.

Speaking about the sequel's plot, he added, "Every loose end or thread that we left hanging has to be wrapped up. Obviously, the most important thing will be the face-off between these three, which will be between Yaskin who can now wield the Gandiva, which is thought to be the most powerful weapon, versus Karna and Ashwatthama, who are the most fearsome warriors.”

Talking about Karna and Ashwatthama's characters he continued, "Karna always felt unfinished to me. A warrior like that needed redemption, needed the last chapter. Both Ashwatthama and Karna, the whole ‘Mahabharata’ is not really about good and bad as such, it’s just about people in circumstances where they have to choose.

"These guys chose to be on the wrong side, so maybe the redemption is to fight on the other side in this yuga (age)," he added.

Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. The film is currently running in theatres.