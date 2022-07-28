‘Vijay Sethupathi Gave Me the Best Advice’: ‘Meme Boys’ Star Aadhitya Baaskar

Meme boys stars Aadhitya Baaskar, Namritha, Jayanth, Siddharth among others
(Photo Courtesy: Sony LIV)
The cast of Meme Boys, Aadhitya Baaskar and Namritha MV, talk to The Quint about their experience working in Sony Liv's first-ever Tamil original web series, their experience in college, having fun with friends, and more.
Aadhitya, who made his debut in 96 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, was appreciated for playing the younger version of the lead Ram. Speaking about the film's impact in his career and why he has not acted in a lot of films or series in the last 4 years, Aadhitya said that he wants to take the time to select scripts to ensure that they do not disappoint his viewers.
Aadhitya also said that the advice he received from the Vikram star is the best advice he has come across.
Namritha opened up about working with Aadhitya's father and veteran actor MS Baaskar in her debut commercial ad shoot. Having worked with the dad-son duo, Namritha says that both the actors are amazing co-stars.
A still from Meme Boys
Speaking about the fun moments from the sets of Meme Boys, Namritha narrated, "There was an incident where the character Mojo played by Aadhitya has to stop two gangs fighting. It is a shot in the trailer as well. Those two groups of artists were actually really fighting as they had something going on. Aadhitya realized it only after a couple of shots and it was very funny to look at him that time".
Meme Boys is directed by Arun Koushik and is created by Rajiv Rajaram and Drishya. It streams on Sony Liv from 22 July.
