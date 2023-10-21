'Leo' Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay's Film Sees a Drastic Drop

Vijay's action-thriller Leo had opened to a thunderous response from the audience on the first day. As per reports, the film collected Rs 140 crore worldwide on Thursday, 19 October. However, on Friday (20 October) it reportedly witnessed a significant drop in its collection.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Leo raked in Rs 36 crore in India on Day 2, which is almost a drop of 50% from Thursday. The two-day India collection of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial now stands at Rs 64.80 crore.