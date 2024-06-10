'Kalki 2898 AD' Trailer: Deepika, Amitabh Fight Evil In a Dystopian World

The trailer gives us a glimpse of a dystopian society that is set in the city of Kashi in Varanasi. It spans decades, starting from the events of the Mahabharata in the year 3102 BC (the beginning of Kali Yug) to 2898 AD. The story revolves around the "good versus evil" trope and the central character is Kalki, the tenth and final avatar of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu.

Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit theatres on 27 June.