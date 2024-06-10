Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Kalki 2898 AD' Trailer: Deepika, Amitabh Fight Evil In a Dystopian World

Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin.
Deepika Padukone in a still from Kalki 2898 AD.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Deepika Padukone in a still from <em>Kalki 2898 AD</em>.</p></div>
The trailer of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD released on Monday, 10 June. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in lead roles. The film is set in a post-apocalyptic world, in the year 2898 AD.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of a dystopian society that is set in the city of Kashi in Varanasi. It spans decades, starting from the events of the Mahabharata in the year 3102 BC (the beginning of Kali Yug) to 2898 AD. The story revolves around the "good versus evil" trope and the central character is Kalki, the tenth and final avatar of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu.

Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit theatres on 27 June.

