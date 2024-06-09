'Kalki 2898 AD': Deepika Padukone Unveils New Look Ahead of Trailer Release

A new poster for the sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been released, featuring Deepika Padukone in a troubled state against a futuristic, dystopian backdrop. Deepika unveiled the poster herself.
A new poster for the sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been released, featuring Deepika Padukone in a troubled state against a futuristic, dystopian backdrop. Deepika unveiled the poster herself. The trailer will be released 10 June.
She shared the poster with the caption, "The hope begins with her. #Kalki2898AD Trailer out Tomorrow (sic)."
Kalki 2898 AD is directed by renowned filmmaker Nag Ashwin and is set in a dystopic future. Notable actors such as Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan are also part of the magnum opus.
The film will be released on 27 June in India.
Earlier Deepika's look was compared to Zendaya's from the Dune franchise.
