'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Day 2: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Film Mints Rs 149 Cr

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone hit theatres on Thursday, 27 June. The dystopian sci-fi spectacle marked a historic opening collection of Rs 95.3 crore, surpassing the box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 54 crore on its Day 2 (Friday), bringing its total domestic box office collection to Rs 149.3 crore.