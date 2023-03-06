Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Poster of Telugu Debut Film 'NTR 30' On Her Birthday
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to share the poster of her new film NTR 30 on Monday, 6 March. The Mili actor unveiled the poster for the highly anticipated movie on her birthday leaving her fans excited. The film also happens to be her first Telugu film and which stars megastar JR NTR.
Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to write, "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr."
The highly celebrated RRR actor took to the comments section to react to the post, he said: "Welcome on board Janhvi. Wishing you a very happy birthday… Have a great one!"
Many others also took to the comment section to congratulate her. One user said, "Please do a movie in tamil cinema." Another wrote, "Best decision you ever took in your film career. All the best mam"
On the other end, the birthday girl will also be seen in Jana Gana Mana and Bawaal.
