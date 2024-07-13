Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Indian 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Earns Rs 26 Crore

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kamal Haasan in <em>Indian 2</em>.</p></div>
Kamal Haasan in Indian 2.

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

Kamal Haasan's much-awaited Indian 2 hit theatres on Friday, 12 July. As per a report by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 26 crore net at the box office in India on its first day for all languages. The report stated that the Tamil version of Indian 2 contributed the most to the collection. It earned over Rs 17 crore, while the Hindi and Telugu versions raked in Rs 1.1 crore and Rs 7.9 crore respectively.

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, directed by Shankar. Kamal Haasan revives the role of Senapathy. Following the events in Indian, Senapathy returns from overseas to help Chitra Aravindhan and his team, who have been exposing corrupt politicians in the country through videos on the internet.

