Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'You Never Cease to Amaze Me': Manisha Koirala On Meeting Kamal Haasan

'You Never Cease to Amaze Me': Manisha Koirala On Meeting Kamal Haasan

Manisha Koirala and Kamal Haasan had worked together in Shankar’s hit 1996 film Indian.

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manisha Koirala and Kamal Haasan met recently.</p></div>
i

Manisha Koirala and Kamal Haasan met recently.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

advertisement

Manisha Koirala and Kamal Haasan met recently, and Manisha took to Instagram to speak about the meeting. Manisha wrote how she’s Kamal’s ‘fan girl’ and can have ‘hours of conversation’ with him. They had worked together in Shankar’s hit 1996 film Indian, a sequel for which is releasing on 12 July.

Also ReadKamal Haasan Speaks About His Limited Screen Time In 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Manisha wrote, "One of the brilliant minds that I had an opportunity to work with..books and films n now fashion is his world !! He recommended amazing books which stretches one’s mind & soul..his unique & deep observations on life amazed me decades ago..his cinematic understanding is unparalleled.. I can have long hours of conversation with him or rather listen to him talk for hours..thank you @ikamalhaasan ji for all that you do and all that you are!! You never cease to amaze me each time I meet you!! #fangirl #brilliantactor #oneofakind."

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT