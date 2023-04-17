In ‘Balagam’, Human Relations Are Packed In Innocence, Ignorance & Superstition

My father burst into tears while watching the last scene of the movie Balagam, roughly translated roughly ‘strength' in Telugu. The Telugu movie directed by debut director Venu Yeldandi, popular for the TV show Jabardasth managed to strike an emotional chord with the Telangana audience and encouraged them to take another look at the quality of connectedness in the relationships within their first family circle.

The movie was also appreciated by the stalwarts of the Telugu film industry with many appreciating the authentic portrayal of the Telangana culture.